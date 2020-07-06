The Associated General Contractors of Virginia (ACGVA) has named Brandon Robinson, CAE as its new CEO, effective July 20. Brandon brings fifteen years of association management experience where he worked with a variety of trade associations and professional societies.Brandon formerly worked as director of policy at the Virginia Association of Health Plans, for which he lobbied the General Assembly on behalf of the health insurance industry. There he built relationships with key legislators, regulators, and members of the Governor's administration. Prior to that, he was executive director of the Virginia Society of Association Executives."AGCVA is a strong organization," Robinson said. "I am excited to begin working with leadership to build on the foundation of success and envision a bright future focused on member value. At the end of the day, ensuring each member business finds value in this association to make them better is my focus. I cannot wait to get started."Brandon has a graduate degree from The Graduate School of Political Management at The George Washington University. He is also a proud alum of Mary Washington College. He remains an active member of VSAE as well as ASAE where he has served in several leadership positions. He earned his certified association executive (CAE) credential in 2015.
