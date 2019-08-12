Brian Busbee

Eagle Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Busbee to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Brian has 20 years of experience in sales and management. He is a graduate of Virginia Tech. Brian enjoys community volunteering and cheering on the Hokies with his family.

