Eagle Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Busbee to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Brian has 20 years of experience in sales and management. He is a graduate of Virginia Tech. Brian enjoys community volunteering and cheering on the Hokies with his family.
