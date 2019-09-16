Burt Pinnock, FAIA

Baskervill is pleased to announce the appointment of Burt Pinnock to chairman. A longtime firm principal, Burt is an architect and AIA Fellow.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription