Cally Melton

ProspectBlue announces Cally Melton as the Director of Recruiting - Legal.

Lawyer's Staffing, Inc., a venerable 22-year-old Richmond-based staffing firm, is under new leadership has combined its two divisions - Lawyers Staffing and Medicus Staffing - under a new banner, "ProspectBlue." Mindful of both divisions' rich local relationships and successful histories, ProspectBlue will continue their excellent work with plans to expand its platform into a diverse and dynamic solution for the evolving marketplace of professional opportunity.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription