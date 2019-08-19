Carl Elefante, FAIA, FAPT, LEED AP

Carl Elefante, FAIA, principal with Quinn Evans Architects, has been recognized with Traditional Building magazine's Clem Labine Award for 2019.The award honors the achievements of individuals who have "advocated for beauty in the public arena" through pro bono time and effort.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular in this Section
Upcoming Business Events
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.