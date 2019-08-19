Carl Elefante, FAIA, FAPT, LEED AP

Carl Elefante, FAIA, principal with Quinn Evans Architects, has been recognized with Traditional Building magazine's Clem Labine Award for 2019.The award honors the achievements of individuals who have "advocated for beauty in the public arena" through pro bono time and effort.

