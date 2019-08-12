Eagle Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Cary Hall to Vice President of Pre-construction Services. Cary has over 25 years of experience in the construction industry, and is a graduate of the College of Charleston. Cary enjoys spending time with his family, boating and fishing.
