Cary Hall

Eagle Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Cary Hall to Vice President of Pre-construction Services. Cary has over 25 years of experience in the construction industry, and is a graduate of the College of Charleston. Cary enjoys spending time with his family, boating and fishing.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription