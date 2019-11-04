Catherine Monstello

United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) promoted Catherine Monstello to director of enterprise data management. UNOS serves as the nation's transplant system. Monstello will lead organizational data policy, stewardship and integrity practices as well as oversee data governance, architecture and engineering.

