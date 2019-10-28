Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes - Senior Vice President, Chief Business and Information Officer

The YMCA of Greater Richmond has promoted Chris Hughes to Senior Vice President, Chief Business and Information Officer. He will provide leadership and support of capital asset administration (vehicles, equipment, facilities), purchasing and vending, technology, and business analytics management.

"With the growth we have experienced in the past three years, Chris has been invaluable in ensuring our business, our branches and our programs continue to perform at a high level and that we deliver an excellent experience for our members and program participants." said Tim Joyce, YMCA CEO.

