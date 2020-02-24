LaRS Group is very pleased to announce the promotion of Christa Kirby to Vice President. Christa joined LaRS just months into its inception in 2014 and brought with her decades of experience in the construction industry, a tireless work ethic, and a contagious positive attitude. Christa's diverse experience and ability to wear several hats has allowed LaRS to grow into the company we know today. She continues to demonstrate her key role at LaRS, and this promotion is a well-deserved example of her hard work.Please join us in congratulating Christa Kirby and wishing her the best of luck in her continued role here at LaRS.
