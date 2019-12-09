Christine Cogbill Noonan

Christine Cogbill Noonan has joined Reed Smith's Richmond office as an associate on the firm's Virginia Government Relations Team as well as the State Attorneys General Team. She assists clients with a wide range of matters, including representation before the legislature, state agencies, the Attorney General, or the Governor. Previously, Christine was an attorney with the Virginia Division of Legislative Services (DLS), where she drafted legislation and served as counsel for various committees.

