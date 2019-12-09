Christine Cogbill Noonan has joined Reed Smith's Richmond office as an associate on the firm's Virginia Government Relations Team as well as the State Attorneys General Team. She assists clients with a wide range of matters, including representation before the legislature, state agencies, the Attorney General, or the Governor. Previously, Christine was an attorney with the Virginia Division of Legislative Services (DLS), where she drafted legislation and served as counsel for various committees.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
America braces for possible french fry shortage after poor potato harvest
-
Virginia ABC is hosting Pappy Van Winkle bottle lotteries again — and this year, thousands can win
-
Richmond Pitmaster Tuffy Stone and co. taking over Westover Hills coffee shop to open The Westover restaurant
-
Richmond School Board opts against merging majority-white, majority-black school zones in West End
Upcoming Business Events
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.