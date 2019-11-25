Christopher T. Henry

First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm, today announced that Christopher T. Henry has been appointed as Senior Vice President of First Bank & Trust Company's wealth management division, First Trust and Wealth Management.Christopher (Chris) Henry has 13 years of experience as a wealth management advisor in financial planning, most recently from Bank of America where he served as Vice President and Private Client Associate in the Richmond, Virginia metro area.In his new role at First Bank & Trust Company, Chris Henry will assist clients on a variety of financial matters by providing customized recommendations to help them maximize their financial portfolio. He will serve clients in the First Bank & Trust Company footprint throughout Virginia and Tennessee. Chris Henry is a former graduate of Virginia Tech, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management. He is a Certified Financial Planner, and is a licensed Virginia Life and Health Insurance provider. He is a Board Member of the John Marshall Foundation, a member of the Estate Planning Council of Richmond and a member of the Brandermill Rotary Club.Chris Henry may be reached at 540.480.7677 or chenry@firstbank.com

