C&F Bank Announces New Addition to Richmond Team for 2019
C&F Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Chuck Payne, Vice President, Construction Underwriter, to the Richmond Lending team. Chuck is a graduate of the University of Richmond and a career banker. He has been working in the Richmond, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg markets in residential construction and development lending for the last 26 years. Chuck began his banking career with a predecessor of Bank of America where he held positions as a Credit Analyst, a Commercial Lending Officer and a Real Estate Finance Officer. Most recently, Chuck was the Manager of Consumer Construction-to-Permanent Loan Administration for Union Bank & Trust. "I am very pleased to have Chuck join our Construction Lending team at C&F Bank. Chuck will be an instrumental part of supporting the growth in residential construction lending in Virginia and North Carolina." says Ellen Kurek, SVP/Director of Credit Services.
About C&F
C&F Bank operates 26 retail bank branches and 3 commercial loan offices located throughout the Hampton to Charlottesville corridor in Virginia and offers full investment services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation provides mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia. C&F Finance Company provides automobile, boat and recreational vehicle loans through indirect lending programs offered in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia, and in Nashville, Tennessee. Additional information regarding the Corporation's products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available on the Corporation's web site at:http://www.cffc.com.
C&F Bank, 3600 La Grange Pkwy, Toano, VA 23168, 757-741-2229
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.