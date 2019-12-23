Cindy L. Gantnier

has joined FutureLaw, a commercial real estate law firm, as Counsel. She provides legal and business guidance to clients in the alternative energy and real estate development fields. Cindy has represented business clients for more than 20 years and has a wide range of experience with clients in the consumer products and financial industries. Her background in business litigation provides a comprehensive approach to resolving business issues and a solid framework for commercial negotiations.

