Concrete Pipe & Precast, LLC

has named John M. Blankenship as President effective January 1, 2020. CP&P has 13 Plants located along the eastern seaboard from Maryland to Georgia, manufacturing concrete pipe and precast products for storm and sanitary sewer and utility infrastructure projects. Blankenship brings with him more than 34 years of experience in the concrete pipe and precast industry in multiple roles across North America. He has recently served as CP&P's Chief Operating Officer. He received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from VMI and his M.E. from UVA.

