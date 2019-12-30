Courtney McAfee

Courtney McAfee has been hired by West Cary Group as a Senior Account Manager.

West Cary Group is a full-service minority-owned advertising and marketing communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. Agency capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing.

