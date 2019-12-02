Daniel Oberski

FloranceGordonBrown, P.C. is a full-service law firm comprised of attorneys practicing in many diverse areas of law such as business, civil litigation, domestic relations, construction, eminent domain, government relations, estate planning, insurance defense, personal injury and real estate. We trace our origins back to 1954. Our offices are located in downtown Richmond, Virginia, in the heart of the financial, business and legal district.

Dan Oberski has joined FloranceGordonBrown, P.C. as an associate.

