VCU Health Welcomes Three New Transplant Surgeons
The VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center is honored to welcome three new transplant surgeons specializing in kidney, liver, living donor and pancreas transplantation. These surgeons, Drs. Bruno, Khan and Lee, join the exceptional multi-disciplinary team comprised of transplant industry experts led by Dr. Marlon Levy, Director of the Hume-Lee Transplant Center.
As experts in the field of organ transplantation, these new surgeons strengthen an outstanding surgical team that is a leader in quality, innovation, patient care and family support.
For additional information about the VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, visit vcuhealth.org/transplant.
David Bruno, MD, FACS - Surgical Director, Adult and pediatric liver transplant surgery
