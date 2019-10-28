David Wyman, Chief Financial Officer, YMCA of Greater Richmond

Mr. Wyman comes to the YMCA after serving 10 years as Chief Financial Officer at Elk Hill Farm in Goochland County. In addition to his work in the non-profit sector, Wyman's experience also includes financial oversight in multiple business roles for Texas Instruments, Invensys Controls and was a three-term member of the Chesterfield School Board from 2007 through 2015.

"David is a great thought and cause-driven leader." said Tim Joyce, President and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Richmond. "His experiences and ethos will be a great match and inspiration to the mission and cause for which this organization is focused."

