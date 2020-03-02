Dawn Seliq has recently joined NorthMarq as an Investment Analyst. Dawn is responsible for the underwriting, marketing, and closing of commercial real estate loans. Prior to joining NorthMarq, Dawn was the Assistant Director of the Kornblau Real Estate Program at Virginia Commonwealth University. Dawn graduated with a Master of Science in Finance from Virginia Commonwealth University. She received her Bachelor of Science in Economics from Penn State University.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Richmond neighborhoods: With Creighton Court set to be demolished, residents wonder what's next
-
Richmond neighborhoods: A look at changes in the city, one neighborhood at a time
-
Mistrial declared for man charged in shooting that struck 5-year-old Henrico girl in head
Upcoming Business Events
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.