Deena Tampi

Diamond Healthcare Corp. is pleased to announce Deena Tampi, has been promoted to Executive Vice President. An accomplished behavioral health leader, Deena is on the Board of Directors for the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry and is co-editor of three psychiatric text books and over 50 publications.

