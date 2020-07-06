Dhaval Patel, MD

Dr. Dhaval Patel joins Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists as an interventional cardiologist with specialty training in coronary and peripheral vascular intervention. His particular interests are transradial cardiac catheterization, peripheral vascular disease and interventions, nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, and preventive cardiology. Dr. Patel will be based out of the VCS Bell Creek Office at 7505 Right Flank Road in Mechanicsville. He is now available for patient consultations at 804.288.4827.
