Diamond Healthcare Corporation, a national behavioralhealth management & consultingcompany, is pleased to welcome Donald Lovelace as Chief Financial Officer. Donald has extensive experience in the healthcare field, includingfinancial oversight of hospital based behavioral health service lines.
