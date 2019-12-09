Doug Pittman

Reed Smith recently announced that Doug Pittman joined the Richmond office as an associate in the Financial Industry Group. Doug represents banks and lending institutions in disputes involving the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCP), Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), Truth in Lending Act TILA), Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), fraud, breach of contract and litigation arising from mortgage foreclosure actions.

