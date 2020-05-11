Dr. August Butler has joined the St. John's Church Foundation Board of Trustees.
St. John's Church Foundation is also pleased to announce the following new members to its Leadership Council. Dennis Hedgepeth, Jon Kukla, Ph.D., Douglas Monroe and Brian Pitney.
