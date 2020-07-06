Recognized worldwide for his research and expertise in cardiothoracic surgery, Dr. Medalion comes to VCU Health from University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, where he was for five years, an attending surgeon and the director of Mechanical Circulatory Support and Lung Transplantation. He received his education and began his career in Israel, where he had served as director of Heart and Lung Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support at the Rabin Medical Center in Israel.Dr. Medalion brings expertise in mechanical circulatory support for the failing heart, where external devices help pump the blood in patients with advanced heart or pulmonary failure. He also specializes in arterial myocardial revascularization, specialized procedures that restore blood flow to the heart and its vessels and in heart and lung transplantation."The most rewarding part of my job is the ability to improve a patient's survival and quality of life. This is a tremendous opportunity to be part of an outstanding division," he says. "I hope, with the help of the team, to continue to grow and deliver excellent top-notch services to the community of Richmond and beyond." What can his patients expect when they meet him the first time? "Respect, patience and response," he says.Learn more at vcuhealth.org.
Dr. Benjamin Medalion joins VCU Health as Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery
