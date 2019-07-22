The Faison Center announces the promotion of Dr. Byron Wine to Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Wine has been with Faison since 2016. He received his bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degree in applied behavior analysis from Florida Institute of Technology, and his doctorate in educational psychology from Temple University. Dr. Wine is a leading expert in organizational behavior management. The Faison Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary providing a one-of-a-kind lifespan model of services to children and adults with autism.
