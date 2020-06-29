Dr. Dean C. Roberts

FIRST Chesapeake Board announced the election of Dean Roberts as Chair.
FIRST Chesapeake is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing STEM-based leadership programs to thousands of middle and high school students in Virginia, DC and Maryland every year.
“The board and I would like to express our appreciation for Dean and Bettina's deep commitment to the FIRST Chesapeake mission”, said James Kresge, former Chairman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.