Dr. Robert Quarles

WellcomeMD is pleased to introduce Robert Quarles, D.O. as the newest addition to their medical team, joining Dr. Neal Carl and Dr. Mary Colfer, starting on Sept. 30, 2019.

Dr. Quarles is a native of Richmond, Va. He is board certified in Family Practice and Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians and has additional qualification in medical acupuncture. Dr. Quarles served as Medical Services Coordinator for World Wrestling Entertainment from 2000-2005.

Dr. Quarles has been practicing medicine in the Richmond area for almost 25 years and is looking forward to joining a practice where he is able to spend more time with his patients and take a deeper look at complex conditions. He is reducing his panel from over 5,800 patients to 400.

WellcomeMD's practice is located at 2500 Gaskins Road, Suite A. If you'd like to schedule an individual tour and meet and greet with Dr. Quarles, call 804-409-8559.