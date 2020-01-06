Dr. Robert Winn

Robert Winn, M.D., joined VCU Massey Cancer Center as its director on Dec. 2. Winn is an accomplished pulmonologist and scientist whose scholarship has focused on lung cancer, health disparities and community-based health care. His basic science research focuses on the mechanisms that drive the development and progression of cancer and on the role of cellular arrest in lung cancer. He is committed to developing methods to eliminate health disparities, and he has received national and international acclaim for his efforts to empower underserved patient populations and ensure equal access to cutting-edge cancer care.Previously, Winn was the director of the U. of Illinois Cancer Center and associate vice chancellor of health affairs for community-based practice at the U. of Illinois Hospital and Health Science System. Prior to joining UIC, Winn spent 13 years at the U. of Colorado Health Sciences Center and School of Medicine in a variety of leadership roles and clinical faculty appointments.Winn holds a B.A. from the U. of Notre Dame and an M.D. from the U. of Michigan Medical School. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago and a fellowship at the U. of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver.
