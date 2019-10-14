First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm today announced that Edward J. Kivior, Jr. has been appointed as Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer.
Kivior has 30 years of banking experience, most recently with First Community Bank, where he served as Commercial Lender.
In his role at First Bank & Trust Company, Kivior will develop business relationships with commercial and industrial clients as well as real estate investors in the Central Virginia region. His office is located in Hanover, Virginia at 9671 Sliding Hill Road, Suite 100.
Ed Kivior is a former graduate of Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, and a minor field of studies in Economics. He is a former Board Member with The Daily Planet, an organization that provides health services to patients regardless of their ability to pay, and a former Board member of The Risk Management Association which promotes safety and sound risk principles to the financial services industry.
Kivior is married to wife, Ronda, and they have three children, Claire and twins Devyn and Caroline. They reside in Glen Allen, Virginia.
