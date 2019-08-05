Elif Kalemdaroglu

St. Joseph's Villa welcomes Elif Kalemdaroglu, M.Ed. as Head of Brook Road Academy. Elif has 18 years of experience in public education, and has served as Behavior Intervention Coordinator, Athletic Director, Dean of Students and as an Instructional Coach for VCU. Visit www.brookroadacademy.com for more information.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription