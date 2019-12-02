Emily Hogan, AIA, an architect in the Richmond office of Quinn Evans, has been awarded the Emerging Professional Award from AIA-Virginia. The award recognizes the accomplishments of emerging leaders for their contributions to the profession including mentorship and community and professional service.
