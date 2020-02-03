Frances Capriglione has joined Peace Properties at Liz Moore & Associates.
Liz Moore & Associates are pioneers of the No Surprises program with their 3rd office located in Richmond. Led by veteran Team Leader Tonya Morrow, Liz Moore & Associates is known for reinventing real estate with its innovative systems, dynamic marketing, and superior training. Learn more at lizmoore.com/RVA.
