Geoff McDonald, founder and principal of Geoff McDonald & Associates law firm, recently received the 2019 Father Figure Award honoring men who have successfully combined their professional career, community service and fatherhood. The Relationship Foundation of Virginia, a regional non-profit organization dedicated to fostering and educating men on fatherhood, presented the award to McDonald who, along with his wife Shannon, have seven children ranging in age from 12 to 23 years.
McDonald, one of eight men nominated as "Funding Fathers" for 2019, led the annual campaign to raise donations for the Relationship Foundation of Virginia.
The Father Figure Award also recognizes McDonald's career as a Richmond personal injury attorney and his active role in serving the Richmond community's youth. In addition to coaching youth and high school football for more than 10 years, McDonald is the director and coach of the Derby Offensive Lineman Camp which develops and mentors young football players. He is a board member of Resource Opportunities, Inc., a non-profit organization which works with families transitioning from public housing and provides funding for sports and arts for inner-city youth.
