Geoff McDonald,

founder and principal of Geoff McDonald & Associates, relocated his law firm office to the Stony Point Office Park located at 8720 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250. The personal injury firm's 10 attorneys and 30 staff members currently occupy 12,500 square feet of office space in the upscale office development situated across from Stony Point Fashion Park. The Richmond personal injury law firm's flagship office was previously located at 3315 West Broad Street. McDonald also closed the firm's satellite offices located on Parham Road in Richmond and in Roanoke, Virginia. As owner of the former Broad Street and Parham Road office buildings, McDonald sold both properties.

