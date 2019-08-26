World Pediatric Project welcomes Grace Davis as Mission Impact and Stewardship Officer. Grace received her Masters of Nonprofit Studies from University of Richmond and has previously worked with Sportable, Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity, and Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.
