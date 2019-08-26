Grace Davis

World Pediatric Project welcomes Grace Davis as Mission Impact and Stewardship Officer. Grace received her Masters of Nonprofit Studies from University of Richmond and has previously worked with Sportable, Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity, and Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription