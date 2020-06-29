Gwendolyn Perkins, PhD

Dr. Perkins is excited to announce a new venture in Virginia.PERKINS EDUCATIONAL ENTERPRISES, LLC is a business to support the professional growth of adults. Dr. Perkins has more than twenty-five years of accomplished experience in public and higher education. As an educational consultant and instructor, she will create course content, deliver professional development, and training tailored to audiences based on the needs of clients. To learn more, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/gwendolyn-perkins-phd-4bb67065/

