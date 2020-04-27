Spurrier Group, a performance marketing & media agency, has expanded its Media Intelligence Team. This specialty team has a deep knowledge of every channel in the media landscape and shares intel internally to impact client outcomes.
Holly Myles will serve as an Account Manager for the North Carolina Education Lottery account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.