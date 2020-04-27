Holly Myles

Spurrier Group, a performance marketing & media agency, has expanded its Media Intelligence Team. This specialty team has a deep knowledge of every channel in the media landscape and shares intel internally to impact client outcomes.

Holly Myles will serve as an Account Manager for the North Carolina Education Lottery account.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email