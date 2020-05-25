The Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA), a division of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, announces new senior staff members.
Howard F. Pisons, who was previously President and CEO of Community Bankers’ Bank, is Executive Director. He assumed his new role as Executive Director at VSBFA in September 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.