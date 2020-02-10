Hunter Ross - Investment Associate
Davenport & Company LLC, is pleased to announce that Hunter Ross, AVP-Investments, has been promoted to a Financial Advisor with the Ballowe Geho Roddey Group. She joined the firm in 2013 as an analyst in Davenport's Public Finance department.
Hunter received her B.S. in Finance from Wake Forest University and holds Series 7 and 66 registrations with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.