Jafar Baraka

St. Joseph's Villa welcomes Jafar Baraka as Principal of Dooley School. Jafar began his career in education at the Villa in 1999. He has more than 20 years of teaching and administrative experience, serving Richmond City, Petersburg City, Chesterfield County and Henrico County Public Schools in roles that include Behavior Specialist, Special Education Coordinator, Dean of Students, Assistant Principal and Principal. He has led transformational efforts resulting in schools receiving full accreditation and seeing increases in student achievement. He was nominated by his team for the R.E.B. Award for Distinguished Educational Leadership in 2015. Jafar earned his teaching certification from Virginia Union University and holds a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from George Washington University.

