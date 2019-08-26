Jay Lugar

World Pediatric Project is pleased to welcome Jay Lugar as Major Gift Officer. Jay brings extensive fundraising experience to WPP, having previously managed projects for Boy Scouts of America, VCU Massey Cancer Center, and the State Fair of Virginia. Find out more about WPP at www.worldpediatricproject.org.

