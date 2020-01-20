Jeffrey Palmore

Jeffrey Palmore was promoted to partner at Reed Smith LLP. He is a member of the firm's Virginia Government Relations Practice in Richmond and represents clients before the Virginia General Assembly and before Executive branch agencies. He also represents clients on federal and state campaign finance issues, election law, and government ethics matters. Prior to joining Reed Smith, he served as Deputy Counsel and Director of Policy Development to the Governor of Virginia.

