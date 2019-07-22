Jennie Mummert

Richmond, VA (23219)

Today

Sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 97F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.