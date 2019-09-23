Jenny Friar

St. Joseph's Villa has appointed Jenny Friar as Chief Advancement Officer. Jenny began serving the Villa in 2007 as a consultant with CCS, an international fundraising consultancy. She joined the staff in 2009 as the Campaign Director for the Villa's first-ever capital campaign, which surpassed its $10 million goal in 2012. Following the campaign, she became the Villa's Director of Development, Senior Director of Philanthropy, and Chief Advancement Officer, leading Advancement team members in raising $3 million for programs and engaging more than 700 volunteers each year. Jenny heads the Villa's RiseUP Campaign, with nearly $20 million raised towards a $25 million goal. She is a member of Leadership Metro Richmond and the President's Advisory Council of the American University of Paris, and was recently named in Richmond's Top 40 Under 40.

