Jill DeLeo

Jill DeLeo, REALTOR®, has joined the Richmond office of Virginia Select Realty. A longtime resident of Richmond, DeLeo has a background in interior decorating which serves her career in real estate well. She finds this background to be extremely beneficial to her clients, whether they are buying a home, selling a home, or both.

Virginia Select Realty is a full service real estate company established by Virginia Credit Union to provide a streamlined experience for those seeking to buy or sell a home. Business conducted with Virginia CU Realty, LLC d/b/a Virginia Select Realty is separate and distinct from any business with Virginia Credit Union (VACU).

