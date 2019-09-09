Jill DeLeo, REALTOR®, has joined the Richmond office of Virginia Select Realty. A longtime resident of Richmond, DeLeo has a background in interior decorating which serves her career in real estate well. She finds this background to be extremely beneficial to her clients, whether they are buying a home, selling a home, or both.
Virginia Select Realty is a full service real estate company established by Virginia Credit Union to provide a streamlined experience for those seeking to buy or sell a home. Business conducted with Virginia CU Realty, LLC d/b/a Virginia Select Realty is separate and distinct from any business with Virginia Credit Union (VACU).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.