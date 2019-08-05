Joanna Friedman has been named as a Principal with KWC Certified Public Accountants.
Joanna's specialty is accounting and assurance services for the industries that KWC serves, with an emphasis in real estate. She also enjoys working with a wide variety of commercial and non-profit clients. She has demonstrated the qualities of character, leadership, intelligence and accounting skills that will enable her to contribute significantly to the firm over the long term.
Joanna started at Biegler & Associates in August 2013, after working over 10 years as an auditor with KPMG. She joined KWC in 2017 upon its merger with B&A. She received her Masters and Bachelors of Accountancy from The George Washington University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.