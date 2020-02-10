Joel M. McCray

The Virginia Home Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the election of Joel M. McCray as Chair.

Mr. McCray is a partner at the law firm of Wimbish, Gentile McCray & Roeber where he represents physicians, hospitals and other health care providers. Joel obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee and his law degree from Vanderbilt University, after first serving in the U.S. Navy. Joel was elected to the Board in 2018, having been an active volunteer at The Home, along with his wife Anne, and children Griffin and Meredith.

