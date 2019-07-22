Joel Paige

Joel Paige has been named COO of Kingsmill Resort, the AAA Four Diamond condominium resort owned by Escalante Golf and home of the LPGA Pure Silk Championship. Paige's 25+ years' experience managing properties includes championship-caliber golf courses and relationships with the PGA Tour and PGA of America.

