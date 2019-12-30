Joey Calloway

LaRS Group is very pleased to announce the promotion of Joey Calloway to Vice President of Operations.

Joey came to us with a diverse 25-year career in civil construction with a solid foundation in surveying and field engineering. He joined LaRS in 2017 and has been a dominate influence in strengthening our overall operations. This promotion comes as a result of his hard work and tireless dedication. Please join us in congratulating Joey Calloway and wishing him the best of luck in his continued role here at LaRS. We couldn't do it without you hoss!

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription