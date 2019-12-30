LaRS Group is very pleased to announce the promotion of Joey Calloway to Vice President of Operations.
Joey came to us with a diverse 25-year career in civil construction with a solid foundation in surveying and field engineering. He joined LaRS in 2017 and has been a dominate influence in strengthening our overall operations. This promotion comes as a result of his hard work and tireless dedication. Please join us in congratulating Joey Calloway and wishing him the best of luck in his continued role here at LaRS. We couldn't do it without you hoss!
